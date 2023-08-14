The world’s oldest doctor, 101-years-old is still working and has these tips to keep your mind sharp

The world’s life expectancy has risen by more that six years all over the globe according to World Health Organization (WHO). “The estimates confirm the trend for longevity: lifespans are getting longer... It has gone from 66.8 years in 2000 to 73.4 years in 2019,” said the WHO.

Additionally, according to the UN, the yearly value of global life expectancy has climbed without interruption from 45.7 years in 1950 to 72.6 years to 2019. However, for Dr Howard Tucker, these estimates do not even come close to his 101 years. The centenarian has live through numerous world events and is not only still kicking, but practising as a medical doctor. Guinness World Records designated him the “Oldest Practising Doctor.”

The US-based physician has been at it since 1947 and is not slowing down any time soon. What secret does he have on his ageing and staying physically and mentally healthy? In a letter to “CNBC”, Dr Tucker said people frequently ask him how he maintains his intellect young because he has been a practising doctor and neurologist for over seven decades. He attributes his success to strong genes and a little luck. “But there is one principle I live by that anyone can implement: Keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities,” he wrote.

Dr Tucker went on to say that as people age, their brain processing capacities alter naturally. Some brain regions may shrink, neuron transmission may become less efficient, and blood flow may diminish. According to Colombia University, an individual’s brain starts shrinking in the 30s and 40s, with the rate of this increasing even more by age 60. “Like wrinkles and grey hair that start to appear later in life, the brain's appearance starts to change, too. And our brain’s physical morphing means that our cognitive abilities will become altered,” said the institution.

Dr Tucker believes he has the antidote to this. He shared three tips that he said keep his mind active, rejuvenated and healthy: Work He cited studies that reveal a link between retirement and greater cognitive deterioration — which is why he has not stopped working.

His position needs him to evaluate a variety of medical topics and solve difficulties. His intellect is kept active by keeping up with the newest advances in neurology. Staying social Dr Tucker pointed to further data that shows that strong connections may aid in the preservation of memory and cognitive function.

Reading for leisure He enjoys reading biographies and mystery novels when he is not reading about the newest advances and therapies in neurology. Reading a good book, whether fiction or non-fiction, demands the brain to assimilate a large amount of new information. He feels that this is essential for maintaining mental sharpness.