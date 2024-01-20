'This is outrageous’: Daughters slam auction of Nelson Mandela’s personal belongings

The daughters of the late former President Nelson Mandela have objected to having his personal belongings sold at an auction in New York on Monday. Among the 70 items planned for auction are Mandela’s 1993 original ID book, his aviator sunglasses and reading glasses, his famous "Madiba" shirts, his walking sticks, briefcases, his silver goose tea set, his Robben Island tennis racket, and his hearing aids.

The items are already listed on the Guernsey’s Auction House website. Last month, the organisers of the planned sale, led by Mandela’s oldest daughter, Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, won a court judgment after South African officials tried to block the sale of the items.

This is outrageous.

Myself and Sis Ndileka Mandela stand against it.



It is incredulous to witness devaluation of a father, a grandfather, an African and World leader.

So once again we will have to travel to European museums to see our own relics?



It is beyond comprehension… https://t.co/BhKiGfAu7J — JosinaZMachel (@JosinaZMachel) January 20, 2024 This follows a two-year battle where the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) went to court to try and block the sale of the items, describing them as heritage objects. SAHRA, along with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Robben Island Museum, then applied for leave to appeal the High Court judgment. On Saturday, Mandela’s stepdaughter, Josina Z. Machel, daughter of Samora and Graça Machel, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her displeasure at the news. "This is outrageous. Myself and Sis Ndileka Mandela stand against it. It is incredulous to witness the devaluation of a father, a grandfather, an African and world leader," Machel said.

She further posed a valid question about African history: "So once again, we will have to travel to European museums to see our own relics? It is beyond comprehension…" followed by a share of the items currently online and for sale. Proceeds from the auction will be used to finance a garden in Mandela's memory. He died at the age of 95 in December 2013. [email protected]