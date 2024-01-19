Mzansi reacts to Makaziwe auctioning Nelson Mandela's valuable items

Anything is possible in Mzansi. You could be one of the most powerful people in the world and the next thing, boom, your children are selling your personal belongings. It is no secret that the Mandela family have been negligent in honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy. His mansion in Houghton, Johannesburg, looks like an abandoned house, which proves that no one is taking care of it.

Instead of preserving his legacy, Mandela’s eldest daughter Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah is auctioning off his personal items. Imagine squandering your inheritance and your father was Nelson Mandela now you're so broke you even want to auction his ID? — Cllr_Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) January 18, 2024 Mandela-Amuah won a court case against the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), which tried to stop her from selling Mandela’s items. Now that she’s won the case, Mandela’s items are already on the live auctioneers’ website, waiting for February 22 to be sold to the highest bidder.

Among the items listed are Mandela’s hearing aids, walking sticks, English shoes, patterned shirts, silver goose tea set, sunglasses and reading glasses, and an original ID. An ID book is very personal, and for Mandela-Amuah to sell it came as a shock, not just to South Africans but to people all over the world. What makes it worse is that it is the ID book that Mandela used to cast his first vote in 1994. “You guys, Nelson Mandela auction is one of the most unhinged things we will witness in our lifetime. This is bonkers. His daughter. Why?" commented Zimbabwean Political Science lecturer, Chipo Dendere.

Why https://t.co/Qy9jnwpopq pic.twitter.com/jSjmoxS8Ck — Chipo Dendere (@drDendere) January 18, 2024 Other items listed for auction include Mandela’s gifts from other presidents, such as a woven blanket from the Obama’s, a Tiffany Sterling Silver champagne cooler from Bill Clinton, and a silver box from former President of the Republic of Italy, Oscar Luigi Scalfaro. What’s also a hard sell for many South Africans is that, in the black community, it’s rude to pass on a gift. You keep it until the end of time because, by giving it away, it means you don’t value the efforts of those who gifted you. “Nelson Mandela's possessions are auctioned to the highest bidder as the world looks On! Sad, but who will challenge Makaziwe when the courts have ruled already?” commented @MsKabzela.

Others suggested it would’ve been better if she had placed them in a museum, that way she would still make money and keep her father’s legacy. “Lmfao. Sorry to sound like finance Twitter but would she not make more money long term if she kept all these in a museum and sold tickets to people to come visit the museum. “And also preserving his legacy??? Lol. What items will be left to go into the museum?” commented @lesegoseabi.