This man stole over 50 iPhones on his very first day on the job

A new job serves as a way to begin anew with a blank slate while still pursuing your dreams. As nerve-racking as it is to be the new person on the team or organisation, one has a duty to do their job as best they can.

Obviously, things like theft are not even part of this conversation. However, one man disregarded all of this by reportedly stealing over 50 iPhones on his very first day at work. It was said that the 44-year-old Russian man had bagged a job as the sales manager at an electronics store.

He was supposedly employed by the shop to sell electronics but, instead decided to steal the merchandise for himself. This is said to have happened in October. In a video released by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, a man is seen taking almost everything on the shelves of the store in Moscow.

The man whose identify was not disclosed looked to be aware that there were security cameras in the premises. To hide the alleged theft, he is said to have attempted to adjust the camera’s looking orientation with a cleaning mop. “Moscow detectives found the thief at his place of residence in the Stavropol Territory,” reported Lenta.