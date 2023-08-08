Cape Chamber of Commerce reports loss to businesses due to Cape Town taxi violence

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reported a widespread loss to businesses due to the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town. The ongoing strike by taxi operators has seen widespread bloodshed and arson across the metropole.

On Tuesday, the Cape Chamber said several businesses affiliated to the organisation have suffered widespread disruption, for many sectors it was too soon to quantify the economic loss and absenteeism linked to commuters’ inability to get to work. Some of the impact reported to date include: Retail motor industry: a total of 50% of the workforce has been impacted and the sector has implemented a no work, no pay policy. Its turnover has been significantly affected, with fewer customer visits.

Business process outsourcing: this sector has seen a significant impact with fears that negative publicity may result in operations shifting away from Cape Town. South African Oil and Gas Alliance: partial workforce impact in strike-affected areas have been reported. The Independent Community Pharmacy Association: staff who make use of public transport are working from home.

Fish SA: a total of 80% of the workforce has been affected. A large number of workers were either absent or arrived late due to the strike and factory operations were notably affected, leading to underutilised production lines. Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa: an anticipated sharp decline in bookings in local establishments in light of the UK issuing a safety warning to its citizens. These concerns are amplified by the fact that it is currently the sector’s peak booking season as it aligns with the upcoming summer period. The wholesale and retail sector (Franchise Association of South Africa) are still compiling statistics.

The furniture manufacturing sector has seen a 60% of absenteeism in some of the larger establishments. The South African Association of Freight Forwarders have been severely impacted the blockades by taxi operators on Monday at the airport and surrounding precincts, preventing airfreight from getting through. Port of Cape Town: operated with 60% of its staff and this significantly hampered ship movements, container discharge, and collections and deliveries. As a result of this, goods are not reaching the destined production lines and finished products are not reaching consumers.

Export activities are also affected due to concerns for staff safety which further impacting the movement of goods and products. National Clothing Retail Federation has reported 30% of its staff has not been in attendance, with 30 to 40% of latecomers, as well as a huge drop in consumers visiting its stores. This will affect turnovers. [email protected]