Five dead as bus and taxi collide in Cape Town

Police in Cape Town are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people died in a collision on Sunday morning. Just before 7am, a minibus taxi and Golden Arrow bus collided in Belhar along Symphony Way.

Five people died at the scene. The spokesperson for Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs), Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the collision happened after the minibus taxi jumped a red traffic light. Five people died in the collision in Belhar on Sunday. Picture: Supplied “The incident occurred at approximately 6.40am on Symphony Way, Belhar and our bus was en route to Alexandra Hospital.

“All available information indicates that the third-party vehicle failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with our oncoming bus as a result. “Tragically five passengers on the third-party vehicle passed away while a number of other passengers were treated for injuries they had sustained,” she said. Two passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while the bus driver was treated for knee injuries and shock.

Five people died in the collision in Belhar on Sunday. Picture: Supplied “A replacement bus was also dispatched. “Our in-house social worker was contacted to assist the driver and is available at any time going forward. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of everyone involved,” Dyke-Beyer said.

ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said several people were entrapped when paramedics reached the scene of the accident. “Medics assessed the patients and found five people had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” he said. Several other patients were found with injuries ranging from serious to minor. Medics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with advanced life support.

“Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care. “The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

“Belhar police are investigating a culpable homicide case following an accident involving a Quantum taxi and a bus on Sunday morning on the corner of Sonata Way and Symphony Way in Belhar,” he said. Van Wyk said the victims, three were men and two women were aged between 25 and 40. “Five people, three males and two females aged between 25 and 40 died at the crime scene; 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“According to reports, the white Quantum taxi came from Delft and drove along Sonata Way and the Golden Arrow bus was travelling on Symphony Way direction Stellenbosch arterial. The collision happened in the intersection (and) investigation is ongoing. The SAPS Accident Response Unit attended to the accident scene,” Van Wyk said. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111. [email protected]