PICS: Four people killed on N4 freeway in North West weekend crashes

North West Community Safety and Transport Management Member of the Executive Council (MEC), Sello Lehari has sent “deepest condolences” to the families of four people who lost their lives in two separate accidents on the N4 near Zeerust. The travellers were killed on Saturday and Sunday.

"On Sunday afternoon at 5.10pm, a bakkie carrying 15 passengers that included a baby whose age has not been determined yet, overturned whilst overtaking," said provincial spokesperson Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse. Preliminary investigations by law enforcement agencies determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a perimeter fence of a nearby farm. "A 42-year-old passenger who is said to be from Brits in Madibeng Municipality, was declared deceased at the scene of accident. Other passengers including the baby were taken to the hospital with serious injuries," said Koonyaditse.

In another accident, on Saturday evening at around 7pm, a head-on collision just outside Dinokana on the N4, left three people dead. "Five people from another vehicle, a man, his wife and three children, young children of undetermined ages, sustained injures and were taken to the hospital," said Koonyaditse. "MEC Lehari wished speedy recovery to the injured. He once more implored on motorists to be extra careful and obey all traffic regulations."

Meanwhile, the North West provincial traffic authorities have vowed that officers will be on all arterial routes including the N4 and N12 around the clock to ensure all road users adhere to traffic regulations. Last week, IOL reported that North West Community Policing Forum board chairperson and his wife, have been killed in a N12 highway crash near Fochville. Dixson Ngamlane and his wife, Thozama, died on Monday evening when they were travelling from Potchefstroom visiting family in Fochville.

Ngamlane became the NW board CPF chair in 2016. Prior to that, he served as chairperson at the Mahikeng police station for many years where he actively participated in community policing activities. He was elected as the chairperson of Mahikeng Cluster Board in 2000.