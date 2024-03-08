Soweto Derby Road Closures: Fans urged to arrive early as some streets will be closed from 11am

As soccer fans count down to the much-anticipated Soweto derby taking place on Saturday, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has urged supporters to arrive early to avoid congestion. JMDP spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the closure of roads will start as early as 11am and only open again at 8pm.

He said JMPD officers will also be on site to ensure pedestrian safety, enforce traffic regulations, and assist with traffic flow before and after the event. According to Fihla, the Soweto Highway will be closed to general traffic from the N17 bridge to Mentz Street in Booysens. In addition, the Nasrec Road between Shaft 17 Road and Recreation Road will also be closed.

He said access will only be given to Rea Vaya buses, as they will also be ferrying supporters. “A contraflow traffic management system will be operational on Nasrec Road, from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Roads on the northern side of the stadium, and from Adcock Ingram Road to Recreation Road on the southern side. “This arrangement will allow for three traffic lanes towards the stadium before the game, and three lanes away from the stadium after the match,” Fihla explained.

He added that fans who will be using public transport should be dropped off at the transportation hub located on Landbou Road. "We kindly ask all spectators to arrive early to avoid congestion and urge residents near the FNB Stadium area to remain patient, particularly post-match when traffic is expected to be heavy,’’ he said. Motorists who want to avoid the FNB Stadium precinct should use the N1 highway, M1 highway, N12 highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road.

“We advise all road-users to familiarise themselves with the traffic plan for the day to facilitate smoother travel arrangements,’’ Fihla added. Other road closures will be implemented at the following locations. -Nasrec Road between Commerce Road and Shaft 17 Road

-Golden Highway between Ring Road 1 and 2 -Crownwood and Booysens Reserve Road -Crownwood and Amythyst Road