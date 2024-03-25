This is how much you will be paying on the N3 toll this Easter

Motorists planning to travel from Johannesburg to Durban this Easter should be prepared to spend more on the N3 toll, following a nationwide increase that began earlier this month. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced the new tariffs early February. The prices came into effect on March 1.

Holidaymakers who will be travelling from Johannesburg to Durban will now be paying R326,50, which is at least R20 more than before. Vusi Mona, Sanral’s general manager for Communications and Marketing, clarified that toll revenue is essential for maintaining, operating, and enhancing toll roads, as well as servicing debt acquired for toll road projects. “The funds go a long way towards ensuring that Sanral fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens,” said Mona at the time.

Class 1 refers to light motor vehicles and classes 2,3 and 4 are for heavy vehicles. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) stated that it is prepared for the fluctuating traffic patterns expected during the Easter long weekend. The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

“Road users are warned to plan for the possibility of high peak conditions and traffic congestion in a northbound direction towards Gauteng on Easter Monday (April 1) as most holidaymakers are likely to make their way home at the same time,” explained N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra. Regarding road closers due to upgrades, Dhoogra said no major construction work will take place but an exception will be made for emergency repairs or maintenance that may be required. She mentioned that all toll plazas are currently operating at maximum capacity, offering convenient payment options such as tags and tap & go card payments to enhance throughput and minimise potential delays.