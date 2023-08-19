WATCH: Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and attempting to murder 6 more infants

Healthcare workers who are tasked with caring for newborn babies and infants are expected to operate with utmost care and gentleness. However, one may have been a wolf in sheep’s clothing like the UK’s Lucy Lebty who took lives of babies and took pleasure out of her devious doings.

Initially, the British nurse was charged with the death of eight newborns and the attempted murder of 10 more infants. CBS News reported that these murders took place between 2015 and 2016. As she was the only nurse on duty at the time of these numerous deaths, the authorities took a close look at her.

According to the BBC, Letby was detained in 2018 and 2019 as part of an investigation into fatalities at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal ward where she worked. However, paediatric consultants reportedly raised the alarm over the nurse much earlier but their suspicious and accusations of the child-killer fell on deaf ears and she continued her reign of terror.

"We urged them to investigate our concerns appropriately and most of us felt that the most appropriate way to do that was to go to the police," commented Dr Stephen Brearey. Prosecutors characterised Letby as having been a malevolent presence all the time at the ward. She is said to have killed the children by injecting them with insulin, air, force feeding with milk.

Letby is a graduate of the University of Chester in England. Prosecutor Pascale Jones said, “She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death.” She has now become the UK’s most prolific child serial killer. A Post-it note was discovered in her house in a 2016 journal in her bedroom, where she wrote, “I killed them on purpose because I am not good enough. I will never have children or marry or know what it's like to have a family.”