Child killer Zulfa Jacobs released on parole

Cape Town - Twelve years after Zulfa Jacobs smothered her 2-year-old son, Tariq, in the sand, killing him, she has been set free. Activists have expressed outrage at authorities for granting Jacobs parole and have called for cases like hers to be reviewed by the Department of Social Development, when a parent is unable to cope with raising a child or if they are unwanted or neglected.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Candice van Reenen confirmed that Jacobs had been granted parole in February. Jacobs was released from prison in March while her family and that of Tariq’s were observing the holy month of Ramadaan. Zulfa Jacobs, who killed her 2-year-old son Tariq Jacobs in 2011 in Mitchells Plain, has been released on parole. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Her term of parole ends in nine years.

“Jacobs was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and will serve the remainder of her sentence until its expiry in 2032. “Jacobs was sentenced to 20 years in 2012 for the murder of her 2-year old son and also defeating and obstructing the course of justice.” Tariq Jacobs, 2, was murdered by his mother in 2011. The mother, Zulfa Jacobs, has been released on parole. File picture “Decisions of the Parole Board are influenced by a number of factors, including the offender’s response to development and treatment programmes associated with rehabilitation, the existence of support systems in the community, the probability of re-offending and the risk the offender may pose to the community or the complainant/victims.”

It was a murder that rocked the Western Cape in December 2011 when Jacobs claimed that her little boy had vanished in the Town Centre Shopping Mall in Mitchells Plain. Her parents, Shaheed and Soraya Jappie, said their daughter had been granted parole but was not home to speak with the media: “She is at the day hospital and I am not sure if she would want to speak.” The family of Tariq’s father, who asked not to be identified, said they did not want to relive the trauma of losing the little boy and did not wish to see her again: “The family have since buried Tariq’s grandparents on his father’s side.

“I have not seen her yet and I know how I will react should I see her or how I will feel,” said the relative. “Even today, I am shocked by what she did (Zulfa) because she was not that kind of person. When Correctional Services called us to be part of the parole proceedings we said if she did her time, there is nothing we can do and that we wanted to live in peace and not be reminded by what happened and not to open the wounds.” Siya Monakali, the spokesperson for Ilitha Labantu, which advocates for the rights of children, said the justice system and social services failed children like Tariq.

“We are deeply concerned by the decision taken to grant the suspect who was convicted of murdering her 2-year-old in 2011. “We strongly believe that South Africa has adequate facilities where unwanted children can be brought and that their well-being and needs will be taken care of. It is inexcusable that children should bear the brunt of negligent parents. It is a sad state of affairs that children are no longer safe and even more alarming is the fact that the majority of those who violate children are their parents, family members and acquaintances. We appeal to our justice system to strongly reconsider their decision to grant the accused parole. “Parenting in the modern era comes with immense challenges and it is often difficult for parents to cope, thus Ilitha Labantu hosts regular Positive Parenting workshops to capacitate parents in their journey of parenthood. We will be hosting two Positive Parenting workshops on the 22 and 29 July 2023 in Gugulethu.”

During the janazah (funeral) of Tariq Jacobs, 2, who was murdered by his own mother, Zulfa Jacobs, who has been released on parole. File picture In a six-page confession, after entering a plea bargain with the State in 2012, Jacobs gave a blow-by-blow account of how she killed her only surviving child at the time. Jacobs had buried two babies, of unspecified ages, before Tariq’s death. Their deaths had also formed part of police investigation but proved fruitless and a prosecution could not be pursued.

The former crèche teacher reported Tariq missing and mayhem began in the search for the boy, whose body was discovered in a bush behind the Imperial Primary School in Beacon Valley on December 31, 2011. Jacobs had been separated from her husband and on the morning of the murder she said that Tariq had been crying and wanted porridge and there was none. She shouted at him: “I wish you can go out my life. You make my life miserable. Ek maak jou sommer vrek (I will just kill you).”

It was then that Jacobs led Tariq to his death and walked from their home to the bush. She buried his face in the sand, smothering him, and covered his body with a jacket and newspaper, claiming she was worried he would get cold. She claimed she had killed the boy out of love and protection.