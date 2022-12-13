Durban - While hundreds of families begin clean-up operations following torrential downpours in KwaZulu-Natal, the SA Weather Service is predicting more inclement weather this week. SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning over the western parts of KZN on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said SAWS has cautioned more rain for the next three months. "Disaster teams have since been placed on full alert and all joint operation centres activated. A few incidents were reported from different district municipalities, but no fatalities were reported," the premier said.

Heavy rainfall and blocked storm water drains led to flooding at the Reservoir Hills informal settlements and in most parts of Durban. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Breaking down the incidents reported, Dube-Ncube said 10 homes in the uMngeni Local Municipality were partially damaged, while four homes in the Ugu districts were also affected.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The affected households will be assisted with plastic sheeting, mattresses and blankets. Assessments were being done and the relief will be dispatched thereafter," she said. Dube-Ncube said two lightning incidents were also reported in Nquthu and in the Emadlangeni Municipality. In the Ndwedwe Municipality, 10 homes were affected and needs assessments were under way to establish how best the government can assist.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Midmar and Henley Dams in Umsunduzi Local municipality are reported to be overflowing and there is a potential risk to households downstream. The municipalities are doing awareness and monitoring the situation. A mudslide was reported at La Mercy under eThekwini Municipality where 30 to 40 houses are affected or flooded," she said. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

Picture: Doctor Ngcobo "The teams and joint operations centres have been activated and remain on full alert to intervene. We appeal to communities to heed the weather warnings and to respond to advice from authorities in the interest of their safety," Dube-Ncube said. According to SAWS forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede, by Friday, another upper-air system develops west of the country resulting in 60% showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise 30% is predicted for other parts of the province.