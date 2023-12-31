Disruptive rain and isolated thunderstorms for parts of South Africa this New Year’s Eve

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday, issued four Yellow alerts for disruptive rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape. This means residents in these areas can expect disruptive rain leading to the flooding of roads, low-lying bridges and formal/informal settlements.

Saws has also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Meanwhile, residents in the central parts of the North West and the north-western Free State can expect severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong winds. “A Yellow Level 1 warning is also issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and damage to property over the central interior and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape,” Saws said.

In Gauteng, it's expected to be partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers, isolated in the north of the province, however, the expected UVB sunburn index is expected to be extreme, so make sure to use sunscreen. Mpumalanga can expect cool to warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers and hot conditions over the Lowveld. “The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm over the central and eastern parts with rain and isolated showers but scattered along the south coast. It will be cloudy along the west coast north of Saldanha Bay in the early morning becoming clear and warm to hot,” Saws said.

“The wind along the coast will be light variable north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly, [and] strong along the south-west coast in the afternoon.” Meanwhile, there is a tropical system developing in the Mozambique Channel, Saws said. “The system is currently classified as a tropical disturbance and is expected to become a tropical depression this afternoon and a moderate tropical storm tomorrow,” Saws said.