Thursday, June 15, 2023

Huguenot Tunnel closed as heavy rains and storms batter Western Cape

The Huguenot Tunnel has been closed due to weather conditions. File Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

The Huguenot Tunnel has been closed due to weather conditions. File Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Published 55m ago

Cape Town - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Thursday said the Huguenot Tunnel had been closed due to adverse weather conditions in the Western Cape.

The roads agency said weather conditions resulted in mudslides and rockfalls, causing the tunnel to be closed to all traffic from Worcester towards Cape Town.

However, all vehicle classes are being granted passage northbound from Cape Town in the direction of Worcester.

It said bad weather on Wednesday night resulted in heavy storms during the night that caused rock and mudslides near the Eastern Truck Check Station, blocking the N1 in the direction of Cape Town.

All vehicles from the Worcester side are being diverted to alternative routes. Du Toitskloof Pass is also affected by rock and mudslides and Provincial Traffic is on hand to divert traffic elsewhere.

Sanral project manager, Mike Vinello-Lippert said all emergency services have been activated.

“All emergency services have been activated to clear the road, in order to re-open the tunnel to all vehicle classes. We appeal for patience and vigilance during these adverse weather conditions, with strict adherence to speed restrictions,” Vinello-Lippert said.

He added the N1 highway at De Wet just after Worcester in the direction of De Doorns has also been closed for all traffic in both directions.

The closure will be in place with directional signage at the R43 where Provincial Traffic officials will be diverting traffic via Ceres.

“Before travelling, please ensure that the route is open to traffic and allow additional travelling time due to the current adverse weather conditions, which may affect several alternative routes,” Vinello-Lippert said.

[email protected]

IOL

