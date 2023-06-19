Level 5 warning: Humanitarian relief continues in West Coast as Western Cape braces for another cold front

Cape Town - As residents in the Western Cape are set to be hit by another cold front this week, humanitarian relief continues for those affected by torrential rains and gale-force winds along the West Coast. The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 5 warning for wind and waves over the Northern and Western Cape on Sunday.

Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs, and development planning Anton Bredell said multi-stakeholder relief operations continued. On Sunday, he said the focus was on small and isolated communities situated in the Cederberg Mountains. “We were pleased that humanitarian aid could reach Citrusdal on Saturday, and with a window of clear skies on Sunday, we could use helicopters where necessary to reach people, who have been isolated for the past couple of days,” Bredell said.

The West Coast District has been hard hit by recent cold fronts, with widespread flooding making many roads and bridges inaccessible. Two deaths have been reported due to the adverse weather conditions. One person was swept away while trying to cross a river in Buffelsjagrivier in the Overberg while another fatality was reported in Vredendal. Bredell said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre indicated on Sunday most rives in the province have passed its flood peaks but remain full.

He said the latest cold front which made landfall on Sunday is predicted to cause heavy rain in the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts which could potentially result in more flooding along the rivers. “Also predicted are large swells and gale-force winds along our coastline, as well as near gale-force winds in the Central Karoo. The rain is expected to be followed by freezing temperatures in the interior of the province on Wednesday, after which conditions are expected to improve. “Our focus remains the protection of human lives, and then the coordination and delivery of humanitarian aid. Thank you to all the stakeholders who have been working with us on providing relief where needed,” Bredell said.

Gift of the Givers have also deployed its volunteers to Rawsonville on Monday after 1 260 residents were affected when over 340 structures of the Spookie Town informal settlement was severely damaged when heavy rains caused the river to burst its banks. Residents are currently being house in a local church. [email protected]