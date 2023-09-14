More rain, wind and snow on the way as another cold front expected over Cape regions

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the cold front will bring more wet and windy conditions over the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday.

Cape Town residents are bracing for another cold front predicted for the upcoming weekend.

"Another cold front is edging closer and is expected to make landfall in the south-western Cape on Friday morning, resulting in strong to gale-force winds, rainy conditions, light mountain snow, rough seas, and very cold temperatures in places of the Cape provinces," Saws said.

More cold fronts are likely until the end of September, Saws stated.