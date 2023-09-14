More rain, wind and snow on the way as another cold front expected over Cape regions

Cape Town residents are bracing for another cold front predicted for the upcoming weekend.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the cold front will bring more wet and windy conditions over the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday.
"Another cold front is edging closer and is expected to make landfall in the south-western Cape on Friday morning, resulting in strong to gale-force winds, rainy conditions, light mountain snow, rough seas, and very cold temperatures in places of the Cape provinces," Saws said.
More cold fronts are likely until the end of September, Saws stated.
Saws warns that the cold front will be associated with strong winds, up to 80 km/h north-westerly to westerly, between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Friday, becoming south-westerly from the afternoon, persisting into Saturday.
A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued over the Central Karoo, Little Karoo, Cape Winelands, and southern Namakwa on Friday. A Yellow Level 4 warning has also been issued for strong waves with westerly to south-westerly swells up to six metres between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Friday, spreading into Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay by the evening.
Saws also issued an Orange Level 5 Warning for damaging winds and waves. This could lead to difficulty in navigation, damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion, and possible rogue waves along the Plettenberg Bay coastline from Friday afternoon, spreading to Port Edward by evening.
IOL