Magical springtime-winter wonderland dazzles some parts of the province

Light snow covered some areas in the province including the Matroosberg Nature Reserve on Tuesday.
This as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued an advisory about a cold front passing over the province.
“Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa district (Northern Cape) as well as over the Cape Winelands and light snowfalls over the mountains are expected (in the Western Cape) on Tuesday.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised that loss of vulnerable livestock and crops can be expected due to the combination of very cold, windy and wet conditions,” read the advisory.
Matroosberg Nature Reserve manager Heike van Matroosberg said it was “magical” to wake up to snow during spring.
“We woke up to what we thought was a lovely winter morning. The snow made an absolutely beautiful landing and we didn't expect it especially at this time of the year.
“But I must say that it was an extremely welcome surprise, when I stepped outside this morning, I honestly felt like a child who was seeing snow for the first time.
“We have had a few visitors enjoying the snow... and we are expecting others to come visit the area,” she said.
No weather related emergencies have been reported.
Cape Times