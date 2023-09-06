Magical springtime-winter wonderland dazzles some parts of the province

This as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued an advisory about a cold front passing over the province.

Light snow covered some areas in the province including the Matroosberg Nature Reserve on Tuesday.

“Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa district (Northern Cape) as well as over the Cape Winelands and light snowfalls over the mountains are expected (in the Western Cape) on Tuesday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that loss of vulnerable livestock and crops can be expected due to the combination of very cold, windy and wet conditions,” read the advisory.

Matroosberg Nature Reserve manager Heike van Matroosberg said it was “magical” to wake up to snow during spring.