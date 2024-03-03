Severe thunderstorms expected in Western Cape - residents warned to avoid unnecessary travel

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre is prepared for the harsh weather conditions that is expected over parts of the Western Cape. Bredell said that a cut-off low pressure weather system is expected to bring severe thunderstorms over parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts on Monday, March 4, 2024.

“We have activated the district disaster management centres and will be monitoring the weather patterns in close collaboration with the weather services,” Bredell said. He added that provincial departments of Health, Education and Infrastructure will also be on standby through the coordination of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, should services be disrupted. Bredell said: “According to the South African Weather Services (Saws), we can expect rapid heavy downpours ranging from 20-40mm, excessive lightning, strong downdraughts as well as large amounts of small hail.”

Although local authorities will be prepared to deal with any eventuality, Bredell said that the public should be careful and heed the weather warnings that are issued. “It would be good to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday, and take note of risks associated with strong winds, heavy rain and hail,” Bredell said. Last weather, Saws issued weather warnings for part of the Western Cape, asking residents to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.