Company invents sleeping pods where tired workers can nap standing up

Ever get tired at work and dream of taking a nap during your lunch break? Well, this company claims to have exactly what you need. Koyoju Plywood Corporation, a Japanese business has made sleeping pods with a twist; the occupants sleep upright.

Named Giraffenap, the sleeping booths are being marketed to tired workers to take a quick nap. Soranews24 reported that some of the pods will be distributed to the Harajuku Nescafé in downtown Tokyo. It goes without saying that people are accustomed to sleeping horizontally. This is because humans lack the “passive stay apparatus,” a specific anatomical structure that keeps the legs in place when resting.

To compensate for this, the Koyoju Plywood Corporation had to be creative. Pads and platforms are provided within the booth to support the head, buttocks, shins, and foot soles. With those bodily parts in place, the company claims it is possible to achieve stage two sleep, a tranquil pre-REM state. “After falling asleep in the nap box, you reach sleep stage 2 and stay asleep for a long time. It is expected to refresh the brain, process information, and restore cognitive abilities,” said the company.

It also promised quick recovery and quick effect of sleeping while standing up to work. They claim that the design features a four-point stance that does not require strength anywhere. “Space saving... The future of work is both productive and restful. We are taking a step toward the realisation of a society where people can be their best selves.” Japanese work culture is notorious for its emphasis on extreme dedication to one’s work. This may include going the extra mile and working extra hours which may call for a nap for two to rest.