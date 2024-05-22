LOOK: Inside the Singapore Airlines plane, hit by turbulence that claimed a passenger’s life

Footage has emerged on social media showing the moments before a Singapore Airlines pilot declared an emergency landing, 10 hours after departing from London’s Heathrow Airport. IOL previously reported that a passenger died aboard. According to reports, the 73-year-old British man identified as Geoffrey Kitchen is suspected to have died from a heart attack. He had been returning from a holiday with his wife. Meanwhile, at least 30 more people were injured.

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer, Goh Choon Phong explained that he flight encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin, around 37,000 feet. The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted to Bangkok. “On behalf of the Singapore Airlines Board, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our passenger who passed away in the SQ321 incident.

Footage has emerged on social media of inside the Singapore Airlines plane hit by severe turbulence 10 hours after takeoff. Picture: X Aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence. One death passenger and several injured. Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin. #singaporeairlines #sq321 pic.twitter.com/C2FgrVt9yv — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) May 21, 2024

Aftermath video showing the cabin of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 (a Boeing 777-300ER) after experiencing severe turbulence that killed a 73-year-old British man.😱 pic.twitter.com/WsO1wICDJl — ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) May 22, 2024 “I assure all passengers and crew members who were on board the aircraft that we are committed to supporting them during this difficult time. I also wish to express my gratitude to everyone in Singapore, Thailand, and around the world who are assisting those affected by this incident,” he said.