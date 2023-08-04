Man accidentally paid over 360 times his salary does not want to give the money back

What would you do if you got paid more than 360 times your normal salary? Would you give it back? Well, a Hungarian man found himself in this predicament and reportedly said ‘hell no’ to returning the cash and is on a mission to keep as much as he can.

The man is from Somogy County of the European nation. According to “Hvg.hu”, he was accidentally paid €92,549 (around R1,896,538) by Kaposvár, the company he worked for. He has now been taken to court over the dispute, with the Somogy County Prosecutor's Office charging the man after he allegedly refused to return the money.

“When the company quickly recognised the error, they contacted the man and asked for a refund, but the man said he did not have access to his account,” according to the Hvg.hu report. “However, according to a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office, the defendant withdrew a large amount of cash from an ATM in Kaposvár and then transferred it into another bank account.” The defendant is accused of unauthorised appropriation, faces a fine, and must pay damages.