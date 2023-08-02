Calling all womenpreneurs: Stand a chance to win R100,000 in cold hard cash plus more

As we kick off Women’s Month, it is important to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs as they still significant financial barriers compared to their male counterparts. All women company owners who have operated their businesses for at least a year are encouraged to attend Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch 2023, which is being sponsored by Jacaranda FM and Access Bank South Africa.

According to the organisations, this competition gives the possibility to win a prize that might change your life and learn useful business knowledge. This is what you might win if you take part: The rewards totalling R1 million include: R500,000 in radio airtime on Jacaranda FM, where your commercials will be created and broadcast to 1.3 million people.

R100,000 in cash with a free investing manual from Access Bank. In the upcoming months, your company will receive “360” assistance. The successful entrepreneur will also receive a mentoring for six weeks, a custom business plan; presenter development and advice on PR and digital marketing.

The runner up will get R75,000 in cash with an investment guide to help them invest. For the third-place winner, they will receive R50,000 in cash along with the investment guide. Jacaranda FM and Access Bank said the goal of the competition is to support female business owners in honour of Women’s Month. “To enter, women can head to JacarandaFM.com to tell us what their business is about, why their business is important, how it gives back to the community, and what help they think their business needs to see their business purpose come to life,” added Deirdre King, the managing director of Jacaranda FM and architect of #HerPerfectPitch.

Those who wish to enter are also required to have a complete company profile including more detail about the business, the staff compliment, and a business plan. “As a women-led business we understand the unique challenges faced by businesswomen. By sharing our expertise and providing women with a platform to refine their business and possibly win a once in a lifetime prize, Access Bank has joined Jacaranda FM to elevate Womenpreneurs,” said Sugendhree Reddy, the chief executive of Access Bank. This is how you can enter:

Enter online at JacarandaFM.com between August 1 and August 31, 2023. Fill out the form and add your supporting papers. If you are chosen as one of the Top 30 Womenpreneurs, you will be informed of your selection and invited to a breakfast networking event with a special guest speaker.