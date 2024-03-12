Ukraine man uses beard to pull a minibus to break world record

A 35-year-old Ukraine man who held two world records for his remarkable strength, has added three more records to his name after he used his his beard, neck, and teeth to pull heavy vehicles. The Guinness World Record reported that Dmytro Hrunskyi achieved these three records on the same day.

It was reported that he pulled a minibus weighing 2,580 kg using his beard and then he pulled a massive truck weighing 7,760 kg using his neck. He finished off by pulling seven cars using his teeth, breaking his own record where he previously pulled a total of six cars. Guiness Word Record said that the total weight of the seven cars plus the drivers, was a staggering 8,784 kg and he was required to pull the cars at least five metres.

Dmytro Hrunskyi ameweka rekodi ya dunia kwa kuvuta magari 6 kwa meno 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TiEmJI3tJg — ꋬꋊꋊꄲ ꒯ꄲꂵ꒐ꋊꄲ (@Itsmeofficiel) September 22, 2023 According to information on their website, in 2019, Dmytro made his first attempt at pulling a vehicle with his beard but the mission failed after his beard snapped. Undeterred, he returned in 2022, and set a record after pulling a train by the neck. In August 2023, he set another record for the fastest 30-metre car pull with the teeth. The record is yet to be broken.

He also used his neck to break another record 👀 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 11, 2024 Meanwhile, in 2022, local dance choreographer Bontle Modiselle, joined the Guiness World Record holders after she was awarded for the largest amapiano dance challenge which she had choreographed. A total of 250 dancers attempted the mega dance in Soweto as part of a celebration of the proudly South African music and dance style. The same year, an uMlazi, Durban, woman broke a Guinness World Record by eating the most chicken feet in 60 seconds.