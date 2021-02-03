WATCH: Irish Garda travel around Ireland in Jerusalema Challenge video

DURBAN- Last year, hundreds of people across the world took part in the Jerusalema Challenge. Everyone from doctors and nurses to construction workers and even school children joined the global phenomenon, with videos going viral and bringing a much-needed change in tempo as the world faced a pandemic. Now, the Irish Garda (police) have added their name to the list after officers travelled across Ireland dancing to the hit song. The song by Master KG has not only garnered local success, but internationally popularity as well, as it recently reached the number one spot on the Top 200 French charts. In the video clip on YouTube, which has already been seen more than 191 000 times and shared hundreds of times more, officers can be seen in various spots around Ireland dancing to the beat.

In an interview with The Star newspaper, Master KG spoke about how the song had started trending as a dance challenge in South Africa first in December and earlier this year, another challenge that started in Mongolia that went viral.

It has reached countries like Italy, France, the US, Brazil, India and China and has also inspired different cover versions.

“People started following it from the Mongolia Challenge. It was around May when it hit TikTok and people were doing the dance. That's when I thought to even do a remix with Burna Boy and take the song to another level as it was getting global recognition.” Master KG said.

Celebs and locals have also shared videos of themselves taking part in the #JerusalemaChallenge.

