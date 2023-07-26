Way to give back! Ukraine soldiers can access this woman's OnlyFans for free

Just when you think you have heard it all about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, there comes this US influencer who does quite a unique job. As mental health research has advanced, it has become commonplace for psychiatrists or doctors to recommend that individuals who have mental struggles get an emotional support pet such as a dog.

Emotional support animals give company, reduce loneliness, and can occasionally aid with sadness, anxiety, and certain phobias, but they do not have particular training to assist individuals with disabilities. Dogs are not the only emotional support animals. According to reports by the “New York Post”, the controversial woman is a 33-year-old named Fan-Pei Koung and originates from Houston in the state of Texas. “I am the sexy girl in Ukraine who wants to volunteer, and will probably put out,” she is quoted as saying by “The Daily Beast.”

She now works an “emotional support stripper.” Her content supposedly includes striptease videos with air raid sirens blaring and shirtless photographs with rocket launchers. Koung reportedly has an OnlyFans account that is free to access for Ukraine troops. She is said to describe herself as “a globe-trotting girlfriend, now volunteering in Kharkiv.” “I provide free emotional breastfeeding to soldiers and volunteers,” Koung wrote on her OnlyFans profile.

Koung has gone viral and though her OnlyFans is free, she has purportedly received lots of money which she gives back to the country’s war and humanitarian efforts. Although she has voluntarily opted to do this, one X user compared her to a “comfort woman.” Comfort women, circa 2023..



"Still, she believes she’s providing a vital service to soldiers that’s often overlooked.



“People don’t talk about the sexual needs of the people of country at war,” she said with a laugh."https://t.co/CNP3Q9c4dN — NerdTech (@nerdtechgasm) July 23, 2023 The term “comfort women” alludes to the Imperial Japanese government's system of sexual enslavement, which existed between 1932 and 1945 during World War Two.

It is the most extensive example of state-sponsored human trafficking and sexual slavery in contemporary history. “Comfort women” were held in brothels known as “comfort stations,” which were set up to boost the morale of Japanese soldiers. Although numerous women from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, East Timor, and the Dutch East Indies were forced into sexual slavery, the bulk were from Korea and China.