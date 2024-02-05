Yho! Wife files for divorce and sues husband for over R300,000 for not showering

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, people realised just how important hygiene is, not just for one’s hands but your whole body. Actually, one would argue that since the middle ages’ bubonic plague or black death (a deadly disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis) humans have been aware of this.

However, some people are just not fond of taking showers or bathing. This reportedly includes a Turkish man whose wife was repulsed by his hygiene habits or lack thereof and sued him for over R300,000 and won. The woman, said to be AY according to Turkish news media, filed for divorce from her husband, CY, claiming his poor personal hygiene as the primary cause.

Her lawyer told the family court that the man wore the same clothing for at least five days in a row, barely washed, and reeked of perspiration. “Spouses must fulfil the responsibilities of the shared life. If the shared life becomes unbearable due to behaviour, the other party has the right to file for divorce,” the woman’s lawyer told the courts. “We must all be careful in human relations! For this reason, we must pay attention to both our behaviour and cleanliness.”

She even had witnesses to attest to her claims. According to reports, this included common acquaintances as well as some of the husband’s co-workers. They all supposedly provided comments that confirmed the man’s bad personal hygiene.