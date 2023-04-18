Yzerfontein mom shares heartbreaking post after freak accident leaves only son dead

Cape Town – An 11-year-old boy has died after a freak accident at his home last weekend in Yzerfontein, on the west coast of South Africa, 90km north of Cape Town. In a Facebook post, Eldré Strydom shared how her son, Luka, was injured while playing with friends.

“My heart is in a thousand pieces,” the distraught mom said. “My only dearest, most beautiful angel child is (with) dear Jesus,” she added. Strydom said Luka had been playing with friends when he fell against a pile of wood and suffered a deep cut.

“We immediately took him to the hospital for stitches. The cut was too deep and they wanted to be safe and decided to clean it up under anaesthesia. Everything went horribly wrong in the theatre and there was an incident. “He was immediately transferred to the Red Cross Hospital but his lungs, brain and heart hurt too much. His heart stopped for the last time on Monday, 10 April at 12.04,” Strydom said.

Strydom thanked everyone who had shown her family support during this time.

“Thank you for every hug, every visit, every message, every gesture of love and care. For my earthly angels who fold us and don't leave us alone for a second. The tag team. You all have no idea how incredibly much we cherish you right now. This is what keeps us standing,” she said. A memorial service will take place at 11am on Thursday.