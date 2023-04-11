Car show freak accident leaves 16-year-old girl with broken leg

Durban — A 16-year-old girl was left with a broken leg after a vehicle malfunction at an Easter Charity Car Show held in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Saturday. It is reported that Kia Dhilray, who was one of the spectators at the car show, suffered an injury to her leg when she was struck by an object from one of the vehicles taking part in the show.

Car show enthusiasts and throngs of young people can be seen on a video clip screaming and shouting while a vehicle was being revved and spinning around the clapping attendees. “Even though no prior booking was made for them to provide ambulance services at the show, KZN VIP Ambulance Services promptly responded to calls from some of the event attendees, as the 16-year-old girl’s condition was deteriorating – and therefore could not wait for a government ambulance,” said KZN VIP Ambulance spokesperson Gareth Naidoo. A gaping wound on the leg of a 16-year-old car show attendee who was injured when a loose object flew off one of the cars doing the show in Phoenix on Saturday. Picture: Supplied Because the KZN VIP Ambulance is a private service, no member of the organising committee for the event volunteered to pay for the ambulance.

“Instead, the KZN VIP Ambulance came out for free, and treated the patient on the scene, and then transported her to hospital.” Naidoo said KZN VIP condemned those who were bashing, and using vulgar language directed at the paramedics for doing their work while they were attending to the injured girl. The Phoenix Crime Community Assist (PCCA) expressed its gratitude to KZN VIP Ambulance services for their assistance in attending to the injured individual at the event, he said.

The teenage girl’s family asked to be contacted on Tuesday for comment. Attempts to speak to the event organisers failed when the Daily News made a call to a person who called himself Vinesh. He requested that questions be sent to him on WhatsApp, only to find that his number was not on the WhatsApp service, and he did not respond to the text message sent to him. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995