Burglary season: House burglaries increase by 48% in December - Keep your home safe with these tips

The holiday season is a time for relaxing and giving, but for crooks, it's also a time for stealing, according to new data. So, Auto & General is encouraging South Africans to be cautious about home security this festive season.

According to the insurance company, there are two big surges in housebreaking events each year: one in June and one in December, with the latter experiencing a 48% increase. Most instances are recorded during the week between Christmas and New Year. “This is likely due to people visiting family and friends and leaving homes vulnerable, but also thanks to more high value goods being on offer due to festive gifting,” said Ricardo Coetzee, the head of Auto & General.

The SA Insurance Crime Bureau also recorded a 261% increase in domestic robberies from 2022 to 2023, increasing the total number of incidents where offenders face their victims to 5,631. The following holiday home safety guidelines were provided by the organisation: All in

Even while you’re at home, use every security step at your disposal. Leaving an unguarded perimeter fence or an open entrance provides the ideal chance for a criminal to strike. Keep an eye If you are leaving and entering your property, keep an eye out for unusual cars or persons, especially after returning from a holiday shopping binge.

Shoppers who are regarded to be high-value targets are frequently followed home. Learn your neighbours’ habits so you can spot suspicious conduct. Bag the boxes Don’t stack empty gift boxes where crooks may readily see them. Rather, shred the boxes and hide them in containers or sacks.

Mix it up Change up your regular routine so that criminals don’t know when you’ll be home. Call for backup