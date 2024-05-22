Rising SA 800m women’s star Prudence Sekgodiso over the moon after storming run

Rising South African women’s 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso is aiming to make the final of the event at the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old powered to victory in a personal best of 1:57.26 at the Diamond League meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco on Sunday.

It was also the fastest time in the event in the world this year, meaning Sekgodiso has vaulted to the top of the list of athletes to watch in the women’s 800m this season. For comparison, Sekgodiso’s time was just 0.03 slower than the time Caster Semenya ran at the 2012 London Olympics to win gold.

South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso puts in a sublime performance to win the 1500m and record a world-leading time at the #MarrakechDL 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/xVH7cW2ip5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2024 Nothing changes “Achieving a world lead and a personal best is just amazing,” said Sekgodiso.

“But I cannot say that this performance will change something for me in terms of goals and expectations. “For the Paris Olympics, I will try to reach the final. I want to be in the big eight.” Sekgodiso’s next race will be in Nancy on Saturday before running in the Diamond League event on June 2.