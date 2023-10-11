I stand with Israel and Jews around the world - boxer Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has aligned himself with Israel in the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). The 46-year-old retired world champion in the super featherweight and light middleweight categories has organised a private plane with supplies to be flown into Israel to help those in need.

According to a TMZ report, the supplies will include food, water and bulletproof vest for the Israel Defence Forces and civilians. In an Instagram post, Mayweather said: “I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) ‘Not a time for politics’ “This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!” In a later post, Mayweather uploaded a picture of a fist painted in the Israel flag along with the caption: “I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!”