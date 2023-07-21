Halala! Floyd Mayweather finally shows the ‘Motherland’ love on Instagram

Last week, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Junior was in South Africa as part of his “Motherland Tour”. Mayweather hosted a Banquet Dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday in honour of South African boxing legends.

The event was aimed at raising funds for South African youth in boxing through his Youth Empowerment Programme, The Floyd Mayweather Jr Foundation. Themed “Go Black or Don’t Bother”, the event was attended by Mzansi A-listers, including Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. The lavish event was all over social media as all those who were in attendance and got to mingle, well more like stand over him, posted on their various platforms.

However, Mayweather didn't, instead he jetted off to his next destination, Monaco, which he posted on his Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Mayweather posted a video on his Instagram from his Zimbabwe stop, but nowhere was South Africa to be seen on his Instagram account that is followed by 29.5 million people. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Well, South Africans ran their mouths on Mayweather’s Monaco’s posts, that he eventually ended up posting a moment from his time in Mzansi. The boxing legend posted a video where he is seen surrounded by hotel staff who are singing and embracing him warmly. “In America I want the brother man to show love like they do in the Motherland,” he captioned the video.