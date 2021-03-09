Boland rewarded for impressive ’cricket culture’ in revamped domestic structure

CAPE TOWN - Boland chief executive James Fortuin says his union’s elevation to elite status in South African domestic cricket yesterday is the culmination of a “17-year process”. After months of deliberation, Cricket SA finally ratified its new first-class structure with the shelving of the former six-team franchise system in favour of a new 15-team organisation. The 15 teams will be split into two divisions with eight teams in Division 1 and seven in Division 2. Boland will be joined by fellow newbies North West alongside traditional powerhouses Eastern Province, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, Northerns and Western Province. Division 2 will be made up of South Western Districts, Easterns, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Border,

Limpopo, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

All teams will retain their positions in the respective divisions for the first two seasons. Promotion and relegation will take place between the tiers thereafter.

“It has been a 17-year process trying to do the right things right. The Mzansi Super League has, of course, helped by providing a shop window for us to showcase what we’re trying to do here in Boland,” Fortuin said.

“In this regard, we have to thank the people of Boland that have come out to Boland Park to passionately support the Paarl Rocks.

“I am sure that once spectators are allowed back in the stadiums they will show even greater support for their very own Boland team.”

Former Proteas wicket-keeper and ICC chief executive David Richardson, who headed a task team that oversaw the domestic restructuring, was impressed with the “cricket culture” in the Boland.

“They have a tremendous fan base there. They have a love of cricket there along with a strong culture. They have ambitions when it comes to the development of their stadium.

“Their development pathways are excellent and they produce results,” Richardson said.

Boland have long been a rich source of talent, providing players to the Proteas, the local Cape Cobras, and also to the various franchises around the country.

They also have an outstanding transformation record with former national players such as Henry Williams, Charl Langeveldt, Roger Telemachus and Justin Ontong all hailing from the winelands region.

Fortuin is hoping that with the union once again being able to offer “A section cricket” that locally born players that sought greener pastures over the years will now return to their homeland.

“We will focus on the two brands, Paarl Rocks and Boland Cricket, with equal enthusiasm. And like we saw with MSL, when the Paarl Rocks were crowned champions the people of Boland love a winning team,” he said.

“With Boland, we therefore want to re-establish the brand around experienced players while building regional pride.

“We therefore hope that the likes of Keegan Petersen and Bjorn Fortuin, who all started their cricket here, will come back and play in front of their familes and friends.”