Cameron Delport, Jonathon Vandiar among squads for new provincial cricket structure

Cameron Delport, Grant Thomson and Jonathon Vandiar feature among squads in Division 2 of Cricket SA’s new provincial structure, which was announced on Wednesday.

The seven team division, consists of Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, South Western Districts, Border, KwaZulu Natal-Inland and Easterns. Many of the teams are made up of youngsters, but with the provinces targeting promotion after two years, the presence of some old hands will be crucial.

Thomson, stays at his province Easterns, based at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, having been a key part of the Titans franchise in the last couple of seasons, even captaining the unit.

Along with wicket-keeper Sizwe Masondo and medium pacer Matthew Arnold, Thomson is part of an experienced triumvirate, who will be targeting promotion to the top Division.

Meanwhile Delport, Michael Erland and Keith Dudgeon will all feature for KZN-Inland, which has been one of the most consistent performing teams in the semi-professional ranks in recent years. “ KZN Inland has been integral to the success of the KZN Cricket Union over the past few years and will look to continue to strive for excellence,” said Heinrich Strydom, who doubles up as CEO of both KZN-Inland, and the larger coastal union known simply as KZN.

Vandiar has taken his talents to Kimberley where he’s part of a robust group that includes former Titans wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy and other experienced heads like Aubrey Swanepoel and Bafana Mahlangu.

Marcello Piedt, Andre Malan (brother of Pieter and Janneman), Yaseen Valli and Onke Nyaku have been signed by South Western Districts. “As we narrowly missed out on a place in Division One following the bid process, we put a squad together with the purpose of taking us to promotion and beyond.,” said SWD CEO, Albertus Kennedy.

The full list of Division 2 squads for the 2021/22 season is:

KwaZulu-Natal (Inland): Cameron Delport, Tshepang Dithole, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Andile Mogakane, Thula Ngcobo, Zac Paruk, Luke Schlemmer, Cameron Shekleton.

Border: Marco Marais, Phaphama Fojela, Thomas Kaber, Gideon Peters, Nonelela Yikha, Jerry Nqolo, Clayton Bosch, Joshua van Heerden, Jason Niemand, Mncedisi Malika, Sean Jamison.

South Western Districts: Jean du Plessis, Hanno Kotze, Renaldo Meyer, Sintu Majiza, Jhedli van Briesies, Marcello Piedt, Andre Malan, Blayde Capell, Yaseen Valli, Onke Nyaku, Sean Whitehead.

Easterns: Grant Thompson, Matthew Arnold, Sizwe Masondo, Tumelo Simelani, Jurie Snyman, Sinehlanhla Zwane, Ryan Cartwright, Wesley Coulentianos, Clayton August, Khwezi Gumede, TBC.

Northern Cape: Aubrey Swanepoel, Beyers Swanepoel, Ernest Kemm, Kagisho Mohale, Andrew Rasamene, Evan Jones, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Jonathan Vandiar, Bafana Mahlangu, Isaac Dikgale, Johan van Dyk.

Limpopo: Ludwig Kaestner, Bruce Shiburi, Morne Venter, Thomas Hobson, Amir Bux, Michael Mahlaba, Don Radebe, Nyiko Shikwambana, Sithembile Langa, Thami Rapelego, Mtambozuko Ngam.

Mpumalanga: Glen Adams, Yassar Cook, Rubin Hermann, Jon Hinrichsen, Luvuyo Knese, Alex Kok, Tumelo Koto, Liam Peters, Blake Schraader, Benjamin van Niekerk, Bamanye Xenxe.

