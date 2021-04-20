Hashim Amla among household names returning for new domestic cricket structure

CAPE TOWN - Proteas legend Hashim Amla will return to South African provincial cricket when he turns out for Western Province in the new eight-team CSA Division 1 next season.

Amla, 38, retired from all international cricket in August 2019 after playing 349 matches across the formats for the Proteas. The record-holder of South Africa’s highest Test score is, though, currently still playing for Surrey as an overseas professional in the English County Championship.

He has scored 56, 0 and 22 in his last three innings for Surrey. Amla will be joined be fellow former Proteas teammates Vernon Philander and Wayne Parnell at Western Province.

Philander, 35, retired from the Proteas after the England Test series last year, but will now continue playing domestic cricket for WP.

Parnell, meanwhile, last played for the Proteas in October 2017. The 31-year-old all-rounder has since been a T20 freelancer playing in leagues around the world, and is currently the overseas professional at Northamptonshire in the English County Championship.

“We are proud to have attracted some of Cape Town’s greatest homegrown and adopted sons back to, Newlands. As we go into a new era of domestic cricket, we know that their experience will be invaluable to the young talent, which continues to come through our development pipelines, as we continue our success in producing players for the Proteas,” said WP Interim CEO Tennyson Botes.

“The valuable combination of experience and youth will be the perfect tonic for when we welcome back our supporters. We look forward to the season ahead!”

Province have, though, lost former Cobras internationals Janneman and Pieter Malan to the neighbours Border in the newly-formed Division 1.

“We’re just extremely excited and I really want to thank our fans for their support and playing what we feel was a big role in getting us this status. The squad we have assembled is one of exceptional experience. It is also an exciting squad and one that can help us build well beyond the next two years,” said Boland CEO James Fortuin.

The full list of squads for the 2021/22 season is:

Western Province: Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Tony De Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Yaseen Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Jonathan Bird, Hashim Amla, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki, David Bedingham, Aviwe Mgijima, Vernon Philander, Basheer Walters, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks (national contract).

KwaZulu-Natal (Coastal): Marques Ackerman, Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Kerwin Mungroo, Lifa Ntanzi, Thando Ntini, Bryce Parsons, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo (national contract), David Miller (national contract), Keshav Maharaj (national contract).

Central Gauteng Lions: Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickleton, Joshua Richards, Sisanda Magala, Dominic Hendricks, Tladi Bokako, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Ruan Haasbroek, Tshepo Ntuli, Mitchell van Buuren, Codi Yusuf, Levert Manje, Kagiso Rabada (national contract), Rassie van der Dussen (national contract), Temba Bavuma (national contract), Reeza Hendricks (national contract).

Boland: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Hardus Viljoen, Is-maeel Gafieldien, Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima, Christiaan Jonker, Ruan Terblanche, Imraan Manack, Shaun von Berg, Michael Copeland, Zakhele Qwabe, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Stiaan van Zyl, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kyle Abbott.

North West: Delano Potgieter, Lesego Senokwane, Nicky van den Bergh, Senuran Muthusamy, Nono Pongolo, Eldred Hawken, Heino Kuhn, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Wesley Marshall, Ndumiso Mvelase, Eben Botha, Johannes Diseko, Duan Jansen, Chad Classen, Jason Oakes, Dwaine Pretorius (national contract).

Eastern Province: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jon-Jon Smuts, Eddie Moore, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Akhona Mnyaka, Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Dane Paterson, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Anrich Nortje (national contract).

Northerns: Lizaad Williams, Okhule Cele, Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem, Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris, Dewald Brevis, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jiveshen Pillay, Grant Mokoena, Simon Harmer, Aiden Markram (national contract), Lungi Ngidi (national contract), Quinton de Kock (national contract), Tabraiz Shamsi (national contract), Dean Elgar (national contract), Heinrich Klaasen (national contract).

Free State: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Matthew Kleinveldt, Gregory Mohlokwana, Mangaliso Mosehle, Alfred Mothoa, Dilivio Ridgaard, Nealan van Heerden.

