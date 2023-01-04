WATCH: Mr 360 headlines star-studded commentary team for SA20

Cape Town - Former Proteas men’s captain, AB de Villiers, is looking forward to his commentary debut during the Betway SA20 starting on 10 January. De Villiers headlines a stellar team of SuperSport commentators and presenters who will call the exciting action of South Africa’s new league.

Story continues below Advertisement

De Villiers, known as “MR 360”, will bring all the flair and innovation he thrilled fans all around the world with during his playing days to the commentary booth. “I am a cricket fan at heart and I can’t wait to be behind the mic to watch the brilliant performances from the world’s best cricketers during the SA20. I am looking forward to joining some of my past teammates and cricketing legends for this exciting opportunity,” De Villiers said. ALSO READ: Plays of day 1 ... Has Keshav Maharaj lost his fizz?

The commentary team has reunited the legendary Proteas slip cordon with De Villiers joined by his former national team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander. The familiar voice of the experienced Mark Nicholas will hold it all together with former England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough also joining the team. There is further international flavour included in the line-up with the hugely-popular Zainab Abbas from Pakistan teaming up with South Africa’s Kass Naidoo, Urooj Mumtaz, Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, and former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The broadcast will aim to bring in fresh and engaging perspectives on the SA20 coverage. SuperSport – Africa’s biggest broadcaster – will be introducing new-look technology and innovations to create the ultimate viewing experience of the SA20 coverage. All 33 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, Viacom18 in India and Sky Sports in the UK.

Story continues below Advertisement

Abbas said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the SuperSport team for the SA20 league. It’s something new for the fans and will provide lots of entertainment and also some quality cricket. SuperSport has always provided great cricket coverage and I am really looking forward to contributing towards this event with a special team.” Anrich Nortje the shining light for Proteas in gloomy day against Australia SA-born Pietersen, meanwhile, is looking forward to returning home for the inaugural competition.