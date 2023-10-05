Hooray! SABC reach deal with Multichoice to broadcast Cricket World Cup, but like the rugby, Open View excluded

The SABC reached a deal with Multichoice that will give millions of South Africans the chance to watch the Cricket World Cup, currently underway in India. After the usual to and fro where the two broadcasting giants traded insults, they finally had an agreement on Thursday, the day the World Cup began.

SABC and Multichoice have reached sub-licensing agreement for the Cricket World Cup 2023 following further negotiations.



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/IJ5S5H26xU#SABCSportCricket — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 5, 2023 "The SABC is pleased to announce that the Corporation will be broadcasting the Cricket World Cup 2023 following further negotiations with the rights holder, Multichoice (SuperSport) for the sub-licensing of the Cricket World Cup 2023 free-to-air broadcasting rights," the national broadcaster said in a statement on its website. "Both parties have reached an agreement that enables the SABC to fulfil its public service broadcaster's mandate of broadcasting sports of national interest as well ensuring that all Cricket fans enjoy the much-anticipated world's spectacle.

“The SABC will broadcast all South African games, including the semi-final, final and closing ceremony.” Like the Rugby World Cup, however, over three million Open View households will not be able to follow the Proteas’ exploits at the tournament. The SABC say they have approached the Competition Commission regarding the Open View blackout.