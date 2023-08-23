Heath Streak is not dead. Reports on Tuesday morning revealed the former Zimbabwe captain had died at the age of 49 after a battle with cancer. But Streak has set the record straight after former Zimbabwe teammate Henry Olonga shared on social media platform Twitter X, formerly known as Twitter, that the all-rounder had passed away.

The message read: "Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend," "The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you." Olonga then shared on X a message from the 49-year-old was that he was ‘very much alive.’

‘Very much alive, pse (please) revert this run-out IMMEDIATELY buddy’ I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023 To which Onlonga then said: “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.“ Earlier reports said that Streak had succumbed to cancer having undergone treatment for his illness.