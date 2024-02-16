Proteas Women circling the drain against classy Australia in once-off Test

South Africa’s misery was compounded on day two of the once-off Test against Australia, as the visitors were left teetering on 67/3 and a mammoth 432 runs behind at stumps in Perth on Friday. Australia began the day on 251/5 after bowling out South Africa for 76 which meant they had already built a lead of 175 runs in the first innings.

Annabel Sutherland (210) was the star for the hosts, having begun the day on 54, she resumed her innings alongside Ashleigh Gardener (65). Together the pair put on 144 for the fourth wicket, and Sutherland would go on to bring up a brilliant double ton. In total, Sutherland faced 256 deliveries, striking 27 fours and two sixes for an incredible strike-rate of 82.

Contributions all round With good contributions coming down the order from Sophie Monlineux (33) and a fiery unbeaten 49 from 45 balls from Kim Garth, Australia eventually declared on 575/9. For the Proteas, Masabata Klaas (3/85) and Chloe Tryon (3/81) both picked up three wickets each, while Nadine de Klerk returned figures of 2/96 as they toiled in the field.