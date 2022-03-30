A season of highs risks a flat ending if the Proteas don't beat Bangladesh

Johannesburg - As of Wednesday afternoon, it appeared that the Proteas had shaken off whatever sense of disappointment there may be lingering about the absence of their IPL-contracted brethren. They’ve had enough time this week to do so, but perhaps most importantly it is the challenge that awaits from Bangladesh that has demanded their attention. This is a strong and confident Tigers outfit, who don’t play in the same timid manner as previous Bangladesh teams that have toured here.

They are bold, well led - on and off the field - and have the necessary skills, across the board to enable them to thrive in whatever conditions Kingsmead may offer. There's no point in the home team worrying about what they don't have. Instead, there may be an awareness within the Proteas squad that their season is on the line somewhat. A few weeks ago it appeared the summer would be one to reflect on with pride and a sense of great accomplishment, but that is now hanging in the balance. ALSO READ: PODCAST: Proteas have the tools to make Women’s World Cup history against England

Winning against India was magnificent and overcoming New Zealand in their own backyard after a difficult quarantine period was another example of the resilience of the players, which has been tested by numerous incidents off the field. But how would the season be assessed were South Africa to lose both ODIs and Tests to Bangladesh? “We’ve had a phenomenal year since the West Indies tour (last year),” said Keshav Maharaj. “Yes there’s been some highs, and lows, The loss in the One-Day series hurt a lot of the guys. We sat in the changeroom and tried to reflect. Where did it go wrong? What did we do right? Having lost that series it did break the morale a little bit. But having said that, every team can’t be on a high forever, they are gonna have a bad series, it’s a matter of dusting yourself off, picking yourselves up and trying to get back to winning ways.”

In seeking that winning path, Maharaj felt the presence of so many new faces as a result of the IPL departures would prove useful. The likes of Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo and Ryan Rickelton had invigorated the whole squad. “There’s a new buzz and energy in the camp, because there’s a lot of youngsters and hopefully that can play on our side.” As for what they’ll be playing on in terms of the pitch, that seemed to be a mystery even for the home town boy Maharaj. Because of the Dolphins’ strengths in recent seasons being in the spin department, Kingsmead has become a temple for the tweakers. However Maharaj said Wednesday the pitch for the first Test, was part of a relayed area on the square so he wasn’t sure what to expect. “Traditionally you think Kingsmead will spin and I hope it will spin from my point of view. The colour of grass is not what we are used to here but I think it will be a fairly decent wicket, a traditional four-day wicket, that you’d expect even if this is a five day match.”

"The excitement and hunger levels are up there because of the experience of what happened not too long ago - #Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar ahead of the opening #BetwayTest against Bangladesh

The home team’s strength lies with the batting - which is not something one would have said often this season about the Proteas. The return of Keegan Petersen in the no.3 spot after he’d missed the New Zealand tour, strengthens the top order, while skipper Dean Elgar, his opening partner Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne are all in form having made notable contributions in the second Test in Christchurch. If South Africa sticks with its usual selection of policy of picking the player who’s been in the squad the most of the last year, then Ryan Rickelton will be handed a Test debut. He brings form and confidence although there are concerns about his play against spin, something the Bangladeshis will want to exploit. Besides the World Test Championships points, this series does shape up as one that will be keenly contested and while the season has contained many highlights for the hosts, a lot of that sheen will be scrubbed off it, should the Bangladeshis, cut themselves another significant slice of history here.

The first Test starts at 10am. SQUADS South Africa - Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams , Khaya Zondo.