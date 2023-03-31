Cape Town - South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first against Netherlands in the first Betway ODI at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Captain Temba Bavuma has recovered from injury after missing the final ODI against the West Indies and will lead the team after Aiden Markram was stand-in at Potchefstroom.

Sisanda Magala is also back in the line-up after suffering a hand injury that ruled him out of the T20I series against the West Indies. ALSO READ: WATCH: Mission to avoid the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in full swing for the Proteas Commentators Shaun Pollock and Ashwell Prince have backed Bavuma’s decision to bowl first.

“It looks like the rain will stay away, that's the first thing. It's a little bit cold out here. No surprise they decided to have a bowl first, the wicket might be a bit uneven. “There are some light and dark patches. It might take off if it hits the grassy areas while staying low if it hits the bare areas. The wicket looks a bit over-prepared. Those dire patches might make the ball stop a bit and hold-up.” South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi