CONFIRMED: Quinton de Kock withdraws from Proteas T20 World Cup match over ’having to take the knee’

Dubai - Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from the Proteas team against the West Indies due to Cricket SA's Board directive that the national team had to take a knee. The Proteas Men's team were in crisis talks on Tuesday morning ahead of the game, which started at 12pm SA time.

ALSO READ: Proteas must take a knee at T20 World Cup in support of Black Lives Matter - CSA Board Temba Bavuma's Proteas eventually took a knee when they took the field, but without De Kock. Bavuma said at the toss that De Kock's absence was for "personal reasons".

IOL Sport understands that De Kock is upset with the CSA Board had imposed their directive on the Proteas Men's national team. The CSA Board issued the directive after concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the Black Live Matter initiative in previous matches created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.

EXCLUSIVE PICS: The #Proteas take the knee collectively for the first time here at the @T20WorldCup without Quinton de Kock! @IOLsport @IOL #BlackLivesMatter @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/KzMb8eXhnw — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 26, 2021 De Kock had previously been the only South African player who stood at attention when the Proteas observed the Black Lives Matter movement on the tour of the West Indies. The rest of his teammates either took the knee or raised their fists before the start of play.

De Kock said at the time that "I'll keep my reasons to myself and it is my own personal opinion."