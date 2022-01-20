Consistent performances sees Rassie van der Dussen and Janneman Malan named in ICC ODI team of the Year
Johannesburg - Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen’s consistency was rewarded by the ICC with both included in the One-Day International Team of the year on Thursday.
Malan, 25 is still very new to international cricket, having played just 12 ODIs, since making his debut against Australia two years ago. However having suffered the indignity of a first ball dismissal to Mitchell Starc on debut, Malan has made rapid strides - recovering from that first match to make a match winning century in the second match of that series. Last year he built on the foundation created against Australia by hundreds in Ireland and Sri Lanka to make a strong case for World Cup inclusion. Malan scored 509 runs in eight matches at an average of 84.83”.
Van der Dussen, is already an established player at international level, and this global recognition is deserved for the hard Proteas stand tall in Paarl heat with magnificent all-round display against Indiawork he put in at domestic level before making the step up four and a half years ago. The 32 year year old, named player of the match in South Africa’s victory in the first ODI in Paarl on Wednesday, has became ‘Mr Dependability’ for the Proteas. Not only can he hold the innings together but he’s capable of accelerating when required and can be aggressive from the start as his innings on Wednesday showed.
Van der Dussen played a number of impactful innings and is a master at rotating the strike. He scored 342 runs in eight games last year at an average of 57. Van der Dussen’s career average sits at 73.62, after 30 matches, further underlining his importance to a Proteas side in the midst of building of the 2023 World Cup.
ICC One-Day International Team of the year
Paul Stirling (Ire), Janneman Malan, babar Azam (Pak, capt), Fakar azam (Pak), Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan (Bang), Mushfiqur Rahim (Bang), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Simi Singh (Ire), Mustafizur Rahman (Bang), Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
