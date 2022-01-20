Consistent performances sees Rassie van der Dussen and Janneman Malan named in ICC ODI team of the Year

Johannesburg - Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen’s consistency was rewarded by the ICC with both included in the One-Day International Team of the year on Thursday.

Malan, 25 is still very new to international cricket, having played just 12 ODIs, since making his debut against Australia two years ago. However having suffered the indignity of a first ball dismissal to Mitchell Starc on debut, Malan has made rapid strides - recovering from that first match to make a match winning century in the second match of that series. Last year he built on the foundation created against Australia by hundreds in Ireland and Sri Lanka to make a strong case for World Cup inclusion. Malan scored 509 runs in eight matches at an average of 84.83”.