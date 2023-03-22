Gqeberha – Heinrich Klassen’s magnificent form is because of the consistent backing he has gotten in One-Day Internationals. Klaasen brought up a well-played century and led South Africa to a four-wickets victory in third ODI against the West Indies. It took him only thirty balls to get to his fifty, but only twenty-four balls to his second fifty to reach a 54-ball hundred, a second of his career.

Asked if he felt any different coming into this game, Klaasen replied, "not at all," "I just think this is the first time there's a little more consistency of me playing. Normally I've always found myself playing one game or two games in a series. This is the first time that I actually got a good, decent run in the team." He added. A brilliant unbeaten 119 off 61 balls by Heinrich Klaasen secures a 4-wicket win with 20.3 overs to spare for the Proteas.



The series is shared at 1-1. The coaching staff are reaping the rewards of consistently backing Klaasen to come to his own in international cricket. The message of playing a positive brand of cricket was demonstrated by Klaasen's innings.

"It was just one of those days where the first couple of balls went into the gaps. The rest was quite simple for me to be honest," said Klaasen. "When the conditions are good like that, you have to bat through and play each ball on its merit and that's what I did today."

There's ramifications from the positivity of the batters, as we saw how Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram got out looking to be positive. Klaasen told the media that the team is aware of the possibilities of the brand and they accept them.