Dean Elgar believes home ground advantage gives Proteas the upper hand for India series

Johannesburg — South Africa may not have the experience or firepower of yore, but the Proteas are not going to head into a home series, thinking they’re second best — even if the opposition is the no.1 team in the world. It wasn’t a case of Dean Elgar showing bravado when he said Friday that he didn’t think India — despite their record in the last year and the fact that they’ve played more than twice as many Test matches as South Africa — were favourites for the three match series that starts on Boxing Day.

“Even Steven,” was how the Proteas skipper viewed the series, before adding: “Us playing at home gives us the upper hand.” ALSO READ: Indian vice captain KL Rahul knows the importance of a good start Actually, South Africa’s recent home record doesn’t suggest they have the upper hand. The Proteas have lost two out of their last three series’ on home soil. India meanwhile, long ago cast off their travel demons. In the last 12 months, they’ve ticked off England and Australia — the latter for the second time in a row.

“India have improved a hell of a lot playing away from home,” Elgar remarked. However the South African can’t go into a series talking down his own side’s prospects — it would be defeatist. Elgar’s too honest a person not to realise that his side face significant challenges going into the highest profile series the Proteas have played during the pandemic. He acknowledged those demands earlier this week. ALSO READ: Even if times were good, facing this Indian team would be an extremely tough prospect for the Proteas

One of those is the lack of Test matches the Proteas have had. India’s played 14 Tests in the last 12 months, South Africa just five. India’s last Test was three weeks ago, South Africa’s was six months back. “It took a few guys some time to hit their straps,” Elgar said Friday, citing the importance of some simulated match sessions at the Wanderers, in aiding the players to get up to speed. “Some guys were a little bit frustrated because they didn’t have the rhythm they are accustomed to. But it was nice to see at our training session (Friday) that the guys were finally hitting their straps. It was good to see everyone firing at the right level, where we kinda expect to be.” The real test of course, takes place on the field.

ALSO READ: Duanne Olivier relishing being back in Proteas Test squad Both teams were still weighing up the balance of their starting teams. Earlier Friday, India’s vice-captain KL Rahul said the tourists were sifting through who out of Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer or Hanuma Vihari would slot in at no.5 in the order, while the composition of the attack — and specifically whether to go with four or five bowlers — was still to be discussed. Rahul hinted at five, which may mean Shardul Thakur, the all-rounder will start. It’s a similar question for the home team. Pick a frontline batter at no.7 — like Kyle Verreyne — and just play the four bowlers or keep Wiaan Mulder and have five bowling options including, left-arm spinner, Keshav Maharaj.

Notwithstanding Maharaj's record at SuperSport Park — where he’s claimed three wickets in four Tests — Elgar admitted he was reluctant to go into a Test without a spinner. “From my experience playing (at SuperSport Park) the conditions have changed a bit, they do turn towards the spinner’s (favour).” ALSO READ: Five key battles in the first Test between the Proteas and India “We have to set the game up for days 4 and 5 and hopefully the wicket deteriorates enough so that the spinner comes into play. Kesh has shown, he’s not just a container, he’s a wicket taker. He’s quite adaptable for the different roles he must fulfill. He can contain and at the right time he’s a strike bowler,” said Elgar.

Plays starts at 10am on Sunday. TEAMS (likely) South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock. TV - Allahuddien Paleker Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

TV: SuperSport 212 and SABC 3 Ball by ball Streaming: @1worldsr @shockerhess