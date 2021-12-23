Duanne Olivier relishing being back in Proteas Test squad

Johannesburg — How high did Duanne Olivier rate his chances of getting picked again for South Africa? Simple answer: not very. In fact, he went so far as to frame his ‘baggy’ Test cap, along with a match shirt, souvenirs of a time he thought he’d left behind. Then, while on a break with his wife Casey in Gqeberha, national selection convenor Victor Mpitsang called to tell him he was back in the SA Test squad for the series with India.

That's created a problem — as far as the cap is concerned. "I'm going to ask for a new one, or else I'll have to break the frame, which will be difficult, because it's a massive frame," Olivier remarked. It's a nice problem to have. It's also a reflection of Olivier's career — one of two parts. The first in which he burst onto the scene, frightened the bejesus out of Pakistan, and then — at least at the time — ended it all to cash in on a lucrative Kolpak contract with Yorkshire.

He also expressed interest in perhaps getting a 'baggy blue' something that at the time appeared realistic, because South Africa refused to select players who were on Kolpak contracts. It's still an issue that burns with some in South Africa, even though Kolpak is now defunct following Brexit. "I know people will have mixed feelings about that — but that's okay, you handle and adapt, and deal with those pressures or the criticism," said Olivier.

Whatever people's feelings, Olivier is grateful for the three years he spent in the UK, which helped him mature as a person and improve as a cricketer. The 'pitch basher' of 2018, is now a more refined bowler, even if it's a part of his play that needs to be refined. "I know people have this impression of me that all I do is bowl short. I feel like you can go short if you want to, the game dictates that. I feel I have a different element to my game. "The UK has helped me a lot. Perfecting that fuller length which every bowler wants to bowl — it was quite difficult because it can come across 'floaty'. I wasn't that consistent, I'm still working on it, I won't get it right every single time." He certainly did for the Lions, with 28 wickets at an 11.10, demonstrating that.

His Proteas teammates, which include some old familiar faces, and many new ones, are very happy to have him in the squad. On Tuesday Dean Elgar mentioned that he wanted the best opportunities to win matches and series's. Olivier's form for the Lions in the Four-Day series, certainly combines with Elgar's intentions. While the bio bubble life is restrictive, Olivier explained that it has its benefits. "It's nice to spend time with people and get to know people on a different level, which is one good thing about a bubble."

With Anrich Nortje out of the series with a hip injury, it appears Olivier will start as one of the three frontline seamers, most likely alongside Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. "I'm sure if selected, my nerves will be shot through the roof," he said. "I'm a nervous person, whatever game I play in. It will be interesting to see what the nerves are like, it might be similar to my debut because I've not played for three years."

His return, coupled with the success he's had domestically for the Lions, will ensure Olivier is firmly in the spotlight should he play. " The pressure is high, the expectation is also quite high. What I've learned is that what I achieved three years ago is in the past and I try not to look at the past at all. I'm a different person, this is a different squad and there's different management, so you try and focus on what you want to do and achieve. We have three Tests, which is massive. All my focus is on that." India will provide a stern examination, in a series that Olivier explained has major implications for the sport in South Africa. "They are no.1 for a reason. This is the biggest series I will play. It's an exciting challenge, I just think now about bowling to (Virat) Kohli, one of the best batters in the world, it will be tough, but that's exciting."