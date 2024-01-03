Five terrific Test tons by Dean Elgar for the Proteas

As Dean Elgar prepares to bring the curtain down on his Test career, it’s worth remembering some of his best knocks for the Proteas in a career spanning 85 Test matches.
Elgar will take guard in the second and final Test against India in Cape Town on Wednesday, with 5331 runs to his name which include 14 centuries and 23 fifties for an average of 38.
The hosts won the first Test in Centurion last week, and will be looking to ensure they finish off the series in style.
Elgar and his teammates will be motivated to put in a strong performance, following the announcement of an inexperienced squad which is set to take on hosts New Zealand in a two-Test series next month.
103* v New Zealand, Gqeberha, 11 Jan 2013
As the saying goes, the first one is always the most special. It certainly was for Elgar, particularly after an innocuous start to his Test career when he registered a pair on debut in Perth. Elgar’s maiden century provided him with the assurances that he could play at this level.
103 v Sri Lanka, Galle, 16-20 July 2014
Elgar’s first Test ton on foreign soil played a pivotal role not only in winning the first Test, but ultimately the Proteas’ first series victory on the picturesque tea-loving island in 20 years. It also ended any doubts about his ability to play spin and score runs on the subcontinent.
127 v Australia, Perth, 3-7 Nov 2016
Elgar buried the memories of his Test debut at the Waca upon his return four years later. Now an accomplished and senior member of the Proteas batting unit, Elgar shared a match-winning partnership of 250 with JP Duminy (145) that set in motion a truly memorable victory over Australia in the first Test.
141 v Australia, Cape Town, 22-25 March 2018
Elgar’s century may have been lost in the drama of “Sandpapergate” that erupted during this Test, but his century was pivotal in creating the pressure that ultimately led to the Australians cracking under the watch of Table Mountain - and the host broadcaster of course. His partnership with AB de Villiers was pivotal on Day 1 in setting up the victory.
185 v India, Centurion, 26-28 December 2023
An emotional moment for the grizzled veteran after having announced that he would be hanging up his Test willow after the India series. It had even greater importance with Elgar having never scored a century on his home ground Centurion. It was the perfect send off and the exuberant celebration showed just much how it meant to him. He has a Test best of 199 against Bangladesh, but this innings holds just so much more gravitas due to the occasion and quality of opposition.