Four debuts for South Africa against West Indies at Buffalo Park

Gqeberha - Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickleton awarded One-Day International debuts at Buffalo Park in East London as South Africa take on the West Indies in the second One-Day International. The Proteas have gone with four debutants in the second ODI in East London as senior players have been rocked with injuries and illnesses leading up to the second ODI.

“We’ve got four debutants today. We’ve got Gerald Coetzee, we’ve seen what he’s done in the Test series. Then we have Tristan Stubbs who’s an exciting talent. Then we have Tony and Rickelton, again guys who come from the Test team. We’ve been rocked by illnesses and injuries which has forced our hand. It is exciting when young guys come in. I think as the fans as well it's exciting to come see the talent that’s on display.” said captain Temba Bavuma at the toss. Also on his debut as skipper, Shai Hope has decided that the West Indies will bat first in the dry and slow conditions in East London.

“We would have loved to bat first because the wicket speaks to that, it’s a bit dry. Hopefully it can hold together and we have an opportunity now to restrict them to a decent total.” ALSO READ: Proteas building towards giving themselves the best chance at a World Cup, says JP Duminy Proteas Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.