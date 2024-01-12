Israel-Palestine conflict: David Teeger stripped of SA U19 captaincy for ‘safety’ reasons

Cricket South Africa on Monday announced that it had stripped SA Under-19 captain David Teeger of his captaincy for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. The Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, starting on January 19.

This comes after Teeger was cleared of violating the CSA and Lions code of conduct, for his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. An inquiry found that Teeger was entitled to make remarks in his personal capacity to a Jewish audience, which was unrelated to cricket.

‘The true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel’ Teeger said at the Absa Jewish Achiever Rising Star awards in October: “Yes, I've been (given) this award, and, yes, I'm now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel”. Palestine SA also called for Teeger to be suspended from the team in November.

Teeger will continue as a player in the squad, as CSA explained in a statement. CSA full statement: “Cricket South Africa (CSA) is honoured to have been named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as hosts of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which commences on 19 January. This decision was only taken in November last year after the original hosts, Sri Lanka, were suspended by the ICC, leaving us with little time to make all the necessary preparations.

“As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament. “We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors. “CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.