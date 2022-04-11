Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer clean up toothless Bangladesh to seal Test series

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP

Published 43m ago

Cape Town - Not even Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder being ruled out of the remainder of the second Test due to Covid-19 on Monday morning could disrupt the Proteas’ victory charge at St George’s Park.

Erwee and Mulder were replaced by debutant Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman, but they were mere spectators as South Africa’s spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer weaved their magic once more to bowl out the visitors for just 80.

The Proteas therefore won by 332 runs to seal the series 2-0.

In a virtual carbon-copy of Bangladesh’s final morning collapse last week in Kingsmead, the tourists once again had no answer to the turning ball. Maharaj and Harmer bowled unchanged for the second successive Test and repeated their party trick by claiming all 10 Bangladeshi wickets.

Maharaj was once again the chief-destroyer, claiming his ninth five-wicket haul to finish with the brilliant figures of 7/40. Harmer added the extras with 3/34. Collectively, they bagged 29 wickets across the two-Test matches.

Bangladesh seemed to have one foot on the plane home already this morning as they lost their remaining seven wickets for the addition of just 53 runs.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

