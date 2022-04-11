Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer clean up toothless Bangladesh to seal Test series

Cape Town - Not even Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder being ruled out of the remainder of the second Test due to Covid-19 on Monday morning could disrupt the Proteas’ victory charge at St George’s Park.

Erwee and Mulder were replaced by debutant Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman, but they were mere spectators as South Africa’s spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer weaved their magic once more to bowl out the visitors for just 80.